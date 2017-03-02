Gralien Report Daily News for March 2, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Scientists unveil the most detailed map of dark matter to date
- Martian Winds Carved Giant Mountain in Red Planet’s Gale Crater
- There’s a Massive, Glowing Blob in the Universe, and a Mystery Source Is Lighting It Up
- These 3.77 Billion-Year-Old Fossils Might Be The Most Ancient Life On Earth
- Thunderous meteor rattles Texas sky with rare sonic boom
- Here Are the Weird Ways Humans Are Evolving Right Now
- Search for answers to decade-long mystery of ‘Kitten’
- The mysteries of elephant sleep, revealed
- Humans help cook up mineral bounty
- Tom DeLonge: from Blink-182 to ‘the world’s leading UFO hunter’
- Here’s What Might Happen if Bill Gates and Elon Musk Founded a Company Together
- Cracking the mystery of perfect superconductor efficiency
- Will Singularity happen by 2047?
