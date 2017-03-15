Gralien Report Daily News for March 15, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Lockheed Martin says Mars Base Camp possible by 2028
- Humpback Whales are Forming Mysterious ‘Super-Groups’, and No One Can Explain It
- Fossils from 1.6 billion years ago may be oldest-known plants
- Fallen UFO turns out to be nothing but a very high tech Google balloon
- Spiders eat 400-800 million tons of prey every year
- Cruise ship crash causes more than $18M in damage to pristine Indonesian reef, experts say
- Clues to ancient ‘unified humanity? 40,0000-year-old skull fragment may hold the key
- Comet Pizza gunman to plead guilty in tentative deal with prosecutors in Washington
- Revolutionary Genetic Experiment Planned for a West African Village–If Residents Agree
- Weird Green Ice Floats In Antarctic Harbor
- Elsewhere, algae bloom turns Gulf of Oman turns green twice a year
- So THAT’S Why Spinach Makes Your Teeth Feel Weird
