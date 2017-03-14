Gralien Report Daily News for March 14, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Physicists Have Uncovered a Weird Problem While Measuring Time
- This white dwarf was found orbiting a black hole at mind-warping speed
- 400000-Year-Old Skull Fragment Points to Undiscovered Neanderthal Ancestor
- Who you gonna call? SFU professor studies ghost, UFO and Sasquatch hunters
- Fate Of Irish Giant’s Bones Rekindles Debate Over Rights After Death
- Budweiser Announces Ambitious Plan Of Brewing Beer On Mars
- Is this UFO video proof of fabled top secret US spy craft the TR-3B?
- Levi’s new Bluetooth-connected jacket seems both cool and weird
- Check Out The First And Most Adorable Fluorescent Frog
- 7 Really Weird But Actually True Medical Stories
- Earth’s lost history of planet-altering eruptions revealed
- Space Sex Is Serious Business
by