Gralien Report Daily News for March 10, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Energy flashes in distant galaxies ‘could be proof of aliens’
- Harvard theorists: How sailing aliens could have caused fast radio bursts
- NASA Just Found a Lost Spacecraft Orbiting the Moon
- Time crystals, once thought impossible now a reality
- Archaeologists Find Massive 3000-Year-Old Statue in Cairo Slum
- America’s King Kong: More Weird Tales of Sasquatch Kidnappings
- New NASA Pics Reveal One of Saturn’s Moons Looks Like Ravioli
- ‘Weeping Angels’: The weird names the CIA gives its hacking tools
- ‘Crystal clear footage’ of bizarre objects at Giza goes viral
- Could potatoes grow on Mars? Preliminary study says yes
- Vegetarian Neanderthals? Extinct human relatives hid a mouthful of surprises
- Scientists discover the power of dopamine to shape your decisions
- Boy, 8, says ‘angels’ helped him free dad from collapsed car
- Doctors find brain activity ten minutes after ‘death’
- Scientists rewrote the DNA of an entire species
- Mystery brain particles may link head injuries to dementia
by