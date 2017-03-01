Gralien Report Daily News for March 1, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Real Tatooines? Evidence Found of Rocky Planet Formation Around Double Star
- Hunt For Alien Life: Volcanoes Could Make Exoplanets More Habitable, Researchers Say
- The TRAPPIST Worlds: Should We Invest In A Backup Planet For Earth?
- SpaceX Could Beat NASA Back to the Moon
- How lasers are helping flesh out what dinosaurs really looked like
- Cracking the Shell of Earth: Our planet may have once had a single shell like an egg
- Did the world’s only sample of metallic hydrogen ever really exist in the first place?
- These maps show how early spring is arriving in your state this year
- A Giant Neuron Has Been Found Wrapped Around the Entire Circumference of the Brain
- The 12 Deadliest Drug-Resistant Bacteria Have Officially Been Ranked
- A strange physical phenomenon helps scientists predict where earthquakes will strike
- That UFO over Tasmania? Not a UFO… it’s never a UFO (except maybe when it’s unidentified?)
- US Spy Satellite Launching Today: Watch It Live
- The dastardly deadly cone snails of Queensland
- Dogs possess social skills similar to toddlers
- Just a load of animals with pancakes because humans are weird
