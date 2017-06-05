Gralien Report Daily News for June 5, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- The Einstein hat-trick, with Indian twist
- NASA’s Plan to Fill the Sky With Red and Green Clouds Has Been Postponed
- Arctic Methane Explosion Still Leaks Out Gas After 12000 Years
- Meanwhile at the Washington Post: “Secrets of the military’s investigations into ESP revealed”
- Winchester Mystery House: Anything But an Ordinary Millionaire’s Mansion
- Mars rover’s home crater was a potential hotbed for life
- NASA Considering Using Pre-flown SpaceX Rockets for Cargo Flights
- ‘Twin Peaks’ meets tech and—surprise!—it’s weird
- How Going to Space Affects Men And Women Differently
- Can’t Sleep? Try Sleeping On The Floor (And Other Sleep Hacks)
- Breach may help solve toxic mystery in Great Salt Lake
- Mystery at sea still has one missing piece
