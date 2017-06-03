Gralien Report Daily News for June 3, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Gravitational waves: Third detection of deep space warping
- Iceberg the Size of Delaware on Verge of Split From Antarctic Shelf
- An ancient Martian lake could have been teeming with lots of kinds of life
- Ancient mummy DNA reveals surprises about genetic origins of Egyptians
- ‘It’s going to be grim, but there will still be coral’: Scientists call for realism about reefs
- ‘Hidden in Plain Site’ tours explore Monticello’s archaeology
- ‘Wonder Woman’: Everything you need to know before seeing the film
- Wake up early for a sky light show thanks to a rocket launch from NASA Wallops
- Bone fragment from ancient 1500-pound ground sloth unearthed beneath Crenshaw Boulevard
- Thawing Arctic Glaciers Released ‘Explosive’ Methane — and Could Do So Again
- Did a Starry ‘Mosh Pit’ Spawn LIGO’s Gravitational Waves?
