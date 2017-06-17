Gralien Report Daily News for June 17, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- China’s quantum satellite makes breakthrough in secure communications
- Archaeologists in Ethiopia uncover ancient city in Harlaa
- Cone of Fire: Orbital ATK Tests Rocket Motor for Orion Astronaut Escape System
- First Ever Death Caused By Falling Space Debris Reported In Kazakhstan
- US and Japan launch air-and-sea search for 7 missing US sailors
- Changes to Bird Flu Virus May Make Human Transmission More Likely
- Wikileaks documentary makers accuse Assange of censorship
- Looking Back: Watergate Fueled Conspiracy Theories, Too
- Not Nessie: Scots have a ‘Loch’ on new Acorn mystery
- An Ill-Fated Hunt for UFOs in a Massive Park Outside Boston
- The UFO convention that almost was
