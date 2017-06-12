Gralien Report Daily News for June 12, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Man Films Massive Great White Thrashing In Shallow Water
- 5% of US Pregnant Women With Zika Had Baby With a Birth Defect
- Polar bears face new challenge as sea ice becomes speedier, study says
- Sasquatch investigators present their case at Florissant gathering
- NASA just unveiled futuristic “Batman” rover for future missions
- The Weight of a Star: Einstein’s Impossible Hope Finally Achieved by Scientists
- Ancient Fossils from Morocco Mess Up Modern Human Origins
- Britain’s Secret Weapon Against the Nazis? Refugees.
- Exploring the Mysterious “Lazarus Phenomenon”
- What’s Next for NASA’s New Astronaut Class?
- The Weird, Forgotten, Awesome Sport of Spaceball
by