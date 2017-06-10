Gralien Report Daily News for June 10, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Lunar Odyssey: A New Theory of How the Moon Formed
- Mars Samples May Come to Earth via NASA’s Deep Space Gateway
- ULA says it was not allowed to compete with SpaceX for Air Force launch
- Toxic Algae Bloom Detected In Georgica Pond In East Hampton
- Earliest fossils of us are unearthed in Morocco — rewriting prehistory
- Full Strawberry ‘Minimoon’ Shines with Saturn Tonight! What to Expect
- Ancient Hellenistic tomb discovered in Egypt’s Alexandria
- Smiling can decrease odds of success against opponent
- Serial con artist, 28, posed as 13-year-old girl and attended school
- Archaeologists discover that Montem Mound is “Prestigious” Saxon monument
- Anthropology Students Use 3D Printers to Engage With Ancient Artifacts
