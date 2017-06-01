Gralien Report Daily News for June 1, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- The first results from the Juno mission already challenge what we know about of Jupiter
- “Faceless” fish discovered during deep sea expedition off Australian coast
- Ancient Mummies Finally Give Up Their Genetic Secrets
- SpaceX Dragon Cargo Ship Poised for Historic Relaunch to Space Station
- Guess Who: Millionaire has promising ideas for space exploration, says aliens are already here
- Elesewhere, here’s what we’ve learned from men who put millions behind the unexplained
- We Might Have Just Explained That Weird ‘Megastructure’ Star… and It Will Dim Again
- Mystery remains over boom loud enough to shake houses in Bay of Islands
- Touching the Sun: NASA Mission Renamed ‘Parker Solar Probe’
- Asteroid Collision May Have Tipped Saturn’s Moon Enceladus
- New Evidence Reveals Black Hole Event Horizons Are All Too Real
