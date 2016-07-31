Gralien Report Daily News for July 31, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Gullies on Mars Likely Not Carved by Liquid Water, NASA Says
- Looking ahead, how ‘immortal’ plasma rockets could take us to Mars
- Chernobyl could soon find a second life as a giant solar farm
- Scientists Say Lake Tahoe is warming faster than ever
- This ancient river monster is back. But this time, it’s on our side
- Scientists discover shocking truth about dietary supplements
- Here’s why the truth really is subjective, according to science
- Why should science have the last word on culture?
- This woman lived 24 years without knowing she was missing her entire cerebellum
- Winston Churchill’s X-Files: Top secret UFO probe revealed in UK
- Man Goes Off During UFO Sighting: “Y’all Need To Be Shooting That, We Getting Invaded”
- You Have To Close Your Eyes To See The Military’s Powerful New Weapon
- The mathematical formula that causes your headphones to tangle
- Cybercriminals demand bitcoin ransom to unlock your computer
- Wisconsin Girls To Be Tried As Adults In Slenderman Attack
- Initial Stage Reached on Dream of Cloning Woolly Mammoth
- Mini-Minds: Scientists grow miniature human brains
- Are Theoretical Physicists Actually Philosophers?
by