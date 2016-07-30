Gralien Report Daily News for July 30, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- There’s a twisted reason why this distant star flickers every couple of minutes
- Black Holes’ Cosmic ‘Choir Singers’ Finally Identified
- Martian gully theory doesn’t hold water, study finds
- Viking Ship Sailing the Great Lakes Is Getting Conquered by US Regulations
- Conspiracy claims this video shows alien remains probed by Russian KGB agents
- How a mystery employee made Amazon give chopsticks to the whole company
- NASA’s new space plane is getting ready to take flight
- Ancient Bone Shows Evidence Of Cancer In Human Ancestor
- British excavation sites are Revolutionizing Prehistoric Studies, Revealing Secrets
- Could we make our home on a rogue planet without a Sun?
- Can drones speak whale? No, but they can come pretty dang close
- Watch SpaceX’s 1st Test-Fire of a Used Falcon 9 Rocket
- Aliens or Bombs? Town Plagued by Mystery Booms
by