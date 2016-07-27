Gralien Report Daily News for July 27, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- “It’s Time For Me To Say Goodbye.” Space-Exploring Robot Tweeted Heartbreaking Farewell
- Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge Hints At ‘Secret’ UFO Meeting With Bill Clinton
- Spinning Milky Way Galaxy’s Halo Discovered
- Common pesticide appears to reduce live bee sperm
- The Sound So Loud That It Circled the Earth Four Times
- Cockroach milk is the protein drink you didn’t know you’ve been missing
- NOAA warns boaters of humpback whales in Long Island Sound
- New and rare whale species identified from carcass found in Pribilofs
- Boy Whose Prosthetic Leg Was Stolen Gets White Karate Belt, New Leg
- Miss Cleo, famous and controversial Tarot hotline psychic, is dead at 53
- ‘Eclectic’ Pentagon innovation board adds Neil deGrasse Tyson, Jeff Bezos
- History Forgot This Rogue Aristocrat Who Discovered Dinosaurs and Died Penniless
- Could ice volcanoes explain Ceres’ missing craters? Dwarf planet puzzles scientists
- Soberanes Fire Latest: Four Firefighters Injured, 24000 Acres Burned
- Latest algae bloom, in Discovery Bay, threatens way of life
- Today, Lava Meets the Ocean
