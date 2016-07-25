Gralien Report Daily News for July 25, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Marvel’s characters, Rocket Raccoon and Groot, star on mission patch headed to ISS
- Great Falls teen builds bot heard round the world. Now it will become a start-up
- Out-of-control wildfire grows to more than 33000 acres in Santa Clarita Valley
- 13-year-old girl discovers Tennessee’s largest underground lake
- Bay Area: Spare the Air Alert issued for Monday
- Meteor Shower Extravaganzas in the Coming Weeks
- Space analysts say Mars mission needs more funding
- Drones interfering with Sand Fire battling efforts
- What Is A Cryptid? The Gizmodo Guide To Undocumented And Unusual Beasts
- Deep Underground Military Bases? California Hit By Mysterious “Booms” Daily For Years
- Scientists have a theory to explain why smart people should spend less time with friends
- The Onion Spoofs Missing 411: “First 48 Hours Most Critical In Locating Missing Children Who Entered Portal To Fantastical World”
- Germ-inspired microbots shape shift to deliver drugs, unclog arteries
- In lichen’s symbiotic pairing, a third partner?
- Maybe It’s Time To Actually Digitize That NASA Viking Data
- Evolution Is Happening Faster Than We Thought
