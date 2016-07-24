Gralien Report Daily News for July 24, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Microbots mimicking bacterium: the future of medicine?
- Revealed: Mystery of ‘UFO’ spotted above Miami airport is solved
- Former Gov’t Officials Discuss Unidentified Aerial Phenomena at Disclosure Hearing
- Professor Says College Students Are Learning ‘Advocacy, Not Climate Science’
- US-developed weapon system may cause global warming: Government
- Japan is about to test out plans for a real-life space elevator
- NASA releases new video showing the globe age one year
- David Tennant to guest star in Family Guy as the Tenth Doctor
- What Rey’s Vision In Star Wars: The Force Awakens Almost Included
- Twitter announces crackdown after online abuse of ‘Ghostbusters’ actor
- Couple Visiting Home They Recently Purchased Discover Alleged Murder Victim Inside
- Meteor shower extravaganza starting next week
by