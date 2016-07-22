Gralien Report Daily News for July 22, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Mysterious Dark Matter Remains Maddeningly Elusive
- NASA’s Curiosity rover can now fire its laser on its own; what could possibly go wrong?
- Could this new “oxygen particle” allow humans to live, without breathing?
- Our gut microbes have lived with us since before we were human
- If animals could talk, they might say something sarcastic about the way we treat the planet
- Humans once opposed coffee and refrigeration. Here’s why we often hate new stuff
- In Fact, Did You Know That Coffee Was Once Illegal… in Sweden?
- How a Guy From a Montana Trailer Park Overturned 150 Years of Biology
- How humans and wild birds collaborate to get precious resources of honey and wax
- Move Over, ‘Star Trek’ — Hubble Telescope Sees the Real Final Frontier
- Apollo astronauts’ ‘graffiti’ revealed inside historic moon capsule
- Back in the 70s, space aliens used to be nice enough to leave physical traces
- Bigfoot steps out of hiding for ODOT’s new crosswalk safety commercial
- Watch a Year on Earth as Seen From Space
- Brain map carves cortex into twice as many areas
- There’ll be no human-sheep mingling when the Bark Ranger is on duty
