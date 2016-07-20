Gralien Report Daily News for July 20, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- MIT scientists find weird quantum effects, even over hundreds of miles
- Gravitational pull can trigger earthquakes on San Andreas fault
- Pokémon GO launches in China amidst fears game will reveal secret military bases
- Two Newfound Alien Planets May Be Capable of Supporting Life
- X marks the spot at the center of the Milky Way galaxy
- The Eagle has landed: 11 amazing facts about Apollo 11
- SpaceX Wants to Launch Three Rockets at the Same Time
- This Guy’s ‘Scientific’ Articles on Chemtrails Keep Getting Retracted
- Mona Island caves shed light on dialogue between Europeans and Native Americans
- US Court Rules Navy Sonar Used In 70 Percent Of World’s Oceans Hurts Whales
- Lucifer Gets A Shoutout At The Republican National Convention
- Alien disclosure candidate Hillary Clinton at centre of ‘mystery NY UFO sighting
- Conspiracy fans think someone is killing off the world’s top UFO researchers
- ‘Leaked pictures’ from NASA Juno probe reveal ‘UFO in Jupiter’s orbit’
- Oregon UFO distorts air crossing property at four feet
- New Homeowner Finds Body of Woman’s Boyfriend In Bedroom
- In China, a real-life ‘Good Will Hunting’?
- This Year’s Record Arctic Melt Is a Problem For Everybody
