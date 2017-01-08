Gralien Report Daily News for January 8, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Astronomers discover powerful cosmic double whammy
- See the Earth and Moon from Mars in New NASA Image
- Hidden Figures augmented reality app puts invisible scientific geniuses all over America
- 7400-Year-Old “Mythical Beast” Footprints Change The Entire History Of Tibet
- 3500-Year-Old Greek Tomb Upends Previous Views on the Roots of Western Civilization
- Egyptian mummy thought to be dead bird turns out to be miscarried baby
- An Iceberg The Size Of Delaware Is About To Break From Antarctica
- X-ray vision, hidden meanings and disease trackers: IBM’s 5 in 5 for 2017
- Here’s the latest “evidence” in ongoing claims of Antarctica’s “ancient civilization”
- Weird ‘Snakeskin’ on Pluto Actually Similar to Features on Earth
- Cosmos on Nautilus: We Have Pushed Physics Too Far
- Ice quake shakes things up at Madge Lake
- The Russian conspiracy theory
