Gralien Report Daily News for January 7, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- The crack in this Antarctic ice shelf just grew by 11 miles. A dramatic break could be imminent
- Collapse of Atlantic Ocean Current Could Trigger Icy Apocalypse, Researchers Warn
- SpaceX confirms Monday launch attempt from California
- 1000 Black Holes Revealed in Deepest-Ever X-ray Image
- UFO? Chilean officials can’t identify this strange IR signal seen by its Navy
- Climate change may shut down a current that keeps the North Atlantic warm
- Porous 3-D graphene forms developed at MIT 10 times as strong as steel, but much lighter
- This Han Solo Fan Film Will Get You Pumped for the Star Wars Spin-Off
- A bright new star will burst into the sky in five years, astronomers predict
- MH370: Hunt for missing airliner to end in two weeks
- Zombies Would Wipe Out Humans in Less than 100 Days
- No More FM Radio in Norway?
by