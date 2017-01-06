Gralien Report Daily News for January 6, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Mystery Radio Waves Are Coming From A (Dwarf) Galaxy Far, Far Away
- The Hunt For Aliens is a Grassroots Movement Funded by Billionaires
- ‘Alien Megastructure’ Star Targeted by $100 Million SETI Search
- Elsewhere, Thoughts on the Science of Alien Sightings
- NASA Is Sending a Probe to Explore Jupiter’s Mysterious Trojan Asteroids
- Physicist Who Claimed ‘Universe Has No Centre’ Stabbed 53 Times In Toronto
- Explosive Eruptions Continue to Rock Alaska’s Bogoslof Volcano
- The Most Detailed View of Black Holes in the Universe Will Blow Your Mind
- NASA’s first African-American Space Station crewmember is your new role model
- Research reinforces role of supernovae in clocking the universe
- 29 eerie photos that show just how polluted China’s air has become
- Spectacular collision of suns will create new star in night sky in 2022
- Geoengineering Schemes Could Block View of the Night Sky, Astronomers Warn
