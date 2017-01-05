Gralien Report Daily News for January 5, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- NASA Unveils Two New Missions to Study Truly Strange Asteroids
- New NASA Mission Will Search for Monster Black Holes and More
- Meanwhile, NASA spots mysterious objects hurtling towards Earth
- Popular Science asks, is NASA launching too many asteroid missions?
- Anonymous Hacks Bilderberger Website With “We’re Watching You” Message
- Dust To Dust: Scientists Find DNA Of Human Ancestors In Cave Floor Dirt
- Ancient Migrations: Genetic studies offer new insights into the ancient exodus out of Africa
- Sinister photo of huge ‘winged demon’ goes viral amid claims devil will spark apocalypse
- Elsewhere, will the mysterious shadow planet Nibiru obliterate Earth in October? No.
- Two soldiers are missing. Their families say the Army refused to look for nearly two weeks
- Scientists express fresh doubt over assertions of global warming ‘pause’
- What is the 140,000-yr-old ‘Baltic Sea Anomaly’?
by