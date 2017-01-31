Gralien Report Daily News for January 31, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- These Powerful Blazars Are the Most Distant Ever Seen
- Mind blown: The entire universe could be a hologram
- See Venus, Mars and Moon Crescent Form Cosmic Triangle Tonight
- Elon Musk on Digging Big-Ass Tunnel: ‘We Have No Idea What We’re Doing’
- Secret Docs Reveal President Trump Has Inherited an FBI With Vast Hidden Powers
- Government Releases 16 Years Of Data About Solar Weather
- Close views show Saturn’s rings in unprecedented detail
- Russian region debates Nutcracker ‘occult’ row
- Stunning BLADE RUNNER Fan Film Trailer Is a Perfect Replicant
- Moon’s Been Getting Oxygen from Earth’s Plants for Billions of Years
- Mystery Convoy Of ‘Military’ Vehicles Flying ‘Trump’ Flag Spotted In Kentucky
- A grocery store is testing squishy robot hands to pack its bags
- Who built the Lathrop UFO?
by