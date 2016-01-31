Gralien Report Daily News for January 31, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Scientists looking for 9th planet orbiting sun every 20,000 years
- ‘Planet Nine’ conjecture interesting but unproven, says NASA
- MIT wins design competition for Elon Musk’s Hyperloop
- Possible Fireball Seen in Sky Above MD, VA, DC
- David Bowie and six other celebrities and historic figures with unusual last wishes
- Elsewhere, Space Coast community reflects on fallen astronauts
- Mirror on the Cosmos: NASA’s Next Big Telescope Takes Shape
- NASA is giving behind-the-scenes tours to select social media space super-fans
- Video captures a man playing with electricity from his fingertips
- Treasure hunter disappears searching for $2 million in gold
- Mysterious boom in Wichita caught on tape
- Fayette Co. Residents Baffled, Unnerved By Mysterious Explosion
- Meanwhile, here are the sevel best conspiracy theories for N.J. booom
- Body of woman found in Florida hotel alongside two live monkeys
- Bill Nye Advised NASCAR To Take Plunge And Enter The World Of Electric Vehicles
My wife was returning home from shopping right about the time of the fireball sighting and she told me she saw one as soon as she got home. We still had some daylight/dusk at the time, so with the added brightness, the fireball looked more like a teardrop without the tail in the picture. She was looking to the north and saw it from the car. The skies were clear and pristine.