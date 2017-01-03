Gralien Report Daily News for January 3, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Forget the Shovel, Ancient Discoveries Are Now Being Made From Space
- Chinese Archaeologists Keen to Excavate in Egypt, Says Antiquities Minister
- Surprising factor in dinosaur extinctions may have been how long their eggs took to hatch
- Fossil found in Texas could be dolphin-like reptile that swam in oceans 90 million years ago
- New Year mystery as man, 29, found in back of van with no memory of ‘how or why’
- Swarm Of More Than 250 Quakes In 3 Days Has CA Scientists On Edge
- Large delta collapse forces closure of lava public viewing area
- Blasting Into 2017: What’s in the Stars For Space Travel
- Swedish Queen Says ‘Ghosts’ Haunt Her Palace
- Quadrantid Meteor Shower, One of the Year’s Best, Is Peaking Now
- Is the ‘Twin Peaks’ season premiere imminent?
