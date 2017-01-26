Gralien Report Daily News for January 26, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- The Doomsday Clock has just advanced to 2 ½ half minutes to ‘midnight.’
- Scientists say they have successfully created human-pig ‘chimera embryos’
- Ancient, scary and alien-looking specimen forms a rarity in the insect world—a new order
- NASA Goes Rogue, following suit with “Alt” Twitter Accounts in Defiance of Trump
- Scientists Are Planning A March On Washington, And It Looks Like People Are Totally Down
- Moon race: final five teams competing for Google’s Lunar XPrize announced
- Why 466-Million-Year-Old Meteorites Are Still Raining Down on Earth
- New Crypt-Keeper Wasp Is Parasite That Bursts From Host’s Head
- The mysterious body found on Saddleworth Moor has been identified
- Did an earthquake shrink Mount Everest? India is going to check
- Boeing Unveils New Spacesuits for Starliner Astronaut Taxi
- Methane bursts may have warmed a young Mars
by