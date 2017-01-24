Gralien Report Daily News for January 24, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Famed snake trackers from India are latest weapon in Florida war on pythons
- The hell of Apollo 1: Pure oxygen, a single spark, and death in 17 seconds
- Scientists Discover Prehistoric Giant Otter Species In China
- Satellite’s 1st Views of Earth (and Moon) Are Jaw-Dropping
- A 466 million-year-old space collision is still raining shrapnel down on Earth
- Fake news’ power to influence shrinks with a contextual warning, study finds
- 40 Years Ago To The Day, ‘Doctor Who’ Predicted ‘Alternative Facts’
- Men Who Trampled Prismatic Spring Sentenced: All Get Fines, 2 Go to Jail
- SpaceX won’t attempt a landing after its next launch
- Coffee’s Many Alien Mysteries, Revealed
