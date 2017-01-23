Gralien Report Daily News for January 23, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Space weather forecasters remain vigilant in 2017 for potentially crippling solar storms
- Future Solar Storms could cost $40 billion daily
- CU Boulder professor helps assess danger of primates’ extinction
- SpaceX is launching one its last disposable rockets
- Delaware futurist says AI’s set ‘to get very weird, very soon’
- ‘Colossal’ is a sharp, weird monster movie that seems destined to infuriate its fan base
- A 466-million-year-old space collision is still raining shrapnel on Earth
- Experiment resolves mystery about wind flows on Jupiter
- Scientists have filmed a ‘sonic boom’ of light for the first time
- Beautiful Literary Star Charts Map Famous First Sentences
- Hanson Robotics built a Professor Einstein toy to teach kids science with a familiar face
- Ancient Poop Reveals Humans Drove Australia’s Giant Animals Extinct
