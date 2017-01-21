Gralien Report Daily News for January 21, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Bacterial discovery solves 20-year-old molecular paleontology mystery
- Scientists searching for life on nearby ‘super-Earth’
- Atlas V Rocket Launches US Missile-Warning Satellite
- Antarctica’s Larsen ice crack continues to open up
- Virgin Birth: Zebra Shark Has Babies Without Mating
- President Trump’s ‘Mysteries of Space’ Joins Inaugural Speech Tradition
- What did Melania Trump give to Michelle Obama? ‘Mystery box’ gifted by the first lady
- The Metaphorical Meaning of a Moth Named After Trump
- California Aims for 40% Reduction in Greenhouse Gases by 2030
- ‘We’re not just making sh*t up’: Neil deGrasse Tyson takes on anti-science crank at event
- Matter-antimatter mystery remains unsolved
- Mystery as controversial list of predatory publishers disappears
- Roswell teen sentenced to a year in juvenile detention for stealing UFO
- Are you brave enough to drive Nevada’s Extraterrestrial Highway?
