Gralien Report Daily News for January 14, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Scientists offer wild answer to ‘alien’ megastar mystery
- Scientists say they may have new evidence in DB Cooper case
- Researchers hear voice of ancient humans in baboon calls
- Baby Kamiyah kidnapped hours after birth in Jacksonville, found alive 18 years later
- Trump meets with Princeton physicist who says global warming is good for us
- Sherlock Holmes and the strange case of anti-intellectualism
- Disney will not be using CGI to recreate late Carrie Fisher in Star Wars
- To the Moon! Private Team Fully Funded for Google Lunar X Prize Race
- Astronauts Breeze Through Spacewalk to Boost Space Station Power Grid
- Encrypted messaging platform WhatsApp denies “backdoor” claim
- No, scientists didn’t turn mice into killer zombies
- A superbug resistant to every available antibiotic in the U.S. kills Nevada woman
- UFO sighting in 1897 excites Tippecanoe County
- The Vatican Spy’s Plot to Kill Hitler
by