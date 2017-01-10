Gralien Report Daily News for January 10, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Earth’s Moon Formed in ‘Moonlet’ Mash-Up After Many Earth Impacts
- NASA just explained why Moon dust is ‘levitating’ above the lunar surface
- Yikes! An asteroid swooped right between the Earth and the moon yesterday
- Image shows highest concentration of supermassive black holes ever video
- Winter storm fells one of California’s iconic drive-through tunnel trees, carved in the 1880s
- How New Hubble Telescope Views Could Aid Interstellar Travel
- Poor Nancy Young, the Suspected Teen Vampire of Rhode Island
- Doctors admonish us to leave earwax alone. Why won’t anyone listen?
- This Incredible New Image Shows Earth, As Seen From Mars
- Warmer Waters Linked to Higher Levels of Shellfish Toxin
- 4 Things Gilead Sciences’ CEO Says to Expect in 2017
- White House Releases Killer Asteroid Emergency Plan
