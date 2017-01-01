Gralien Report Daily News for January 1, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Happy New Year! Here’s Wishing Everyone a Bright Start (21.1 Gigawatts worth) in 2017
- 10 Strange, Unexpected, and Controversial Discoveries from 2016
- Also, Here are the Nine Biggest Archaeological Mysteries of 2016
- And Here Are Some of the Year’s Biggest (and Weirdest) Conspiracies
- Sulking’ husband went 20 YEARS without speaking to his wife
- Mystery of the spike in deaths between Christmas and New Year’s gets curiouser
- This chilling ‘Star Wars’ sound from the Northern Lights has got everyone spooked
- Mystery mummy: Decomposed body discovered by homebuyer during property viewing
- Neighbours baffled as UFO with trail of fire ‘hovers for hours’ above Devon coast
- Devon UFO sighting ‘rocked my scepticism’ says photographer
- Have scientists found the ‘fountain of youth’?
- This Robot Is Huge and No One Knows Why It Was Built
- When Bats Squeak, They Tend To Squabble
by