Gralien Report Daily News for October 25, 2015

Here are today’s headlines…
- Mysterious Chunk Of Space Trash Is On A Collision Course With Earth
- New Horizons sends back Kerberos images, adjusts course toward next target
- Maureen O’Hara, Star of Many Film Classics, Dies at 95
- NASA’s spacecraft OSIRIS-REx enters environmental testing phase
- Lady Wakes At Train Station With Lost Memory And 2 Mysterious Items
- Annotated Lord of the Rings map on sale in Oxford
- Chasing Wormholes: The Hunt for Tunnels in Space-Time
- Cluster of great white sharks spotted off the Northern California coast
- Here’s what it’s like inside Dublin’s ‘newest and scariest’ haunted house
- Photos and video: Drone captures stunning images of local orcas
- Woman captures ‘ghost baby’ on camera… then learns something truly spine-tingling
- Ghost Lols: My bad… my ghost dad crapped in my gas tank
- Beluga Whale Final Necropsy Results Expected in 4 to 6 Weeks
- New Study Explains Why Bass Instruments Are Fundamental to Music
- Why Self-Driving Cars Must Be Programmed to Kill
- Receding hairline? Now a drug promises to cure baldness
- UFO researchers: Phenomenon deserves investigation
- How Doctor Who Finally Became Great Again
- Perfect Together: Venus and Jupiter
by
I’m willing to bet this space debris is hardware from a previous launch vehicle that propelled an Apollo or other spacecraft into lunar orbit.