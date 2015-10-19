Gralien Report Daily News for October 19, 2015

Here are today’s headlines…
- Quora Question: What Is the Orion Project That NASA Is Currently Working On?
- NASA New Horizons team of Scientists Reveal first Research Paper on Findings
- Astronaut Scott Kelly breaks American record for most time in space
- MIT’s AI machine aims to remove humans from big-data analysis
- Texas Woman Dials 911 Because of Possible Zombie Apocalypse In Downtown Denver
- Sci-fi epic ‘The Martian’ is a return to form for Ridley Scott
- Ultra-Chic 3D Printed Bikini Cleans the Ocean
- Police issue warning after people wearing clown masks chase children
- Climb In, Tune In: A Renaissance for Sensory Deprivation Tanks
- Here’s What Happens When You Drink Red Wine Every Night
- NASA Creates Stunning 4K Video Of Jupiter From Hubble’s Images
- Historic Chemistry Lab With Links To Thomas Jefferson Discovered Behind Wall
- Ermahgerddon: The Untold Story of the Ermahgerd Girl
- Peru shaman murders investigated
- Sure, This Star Is Weird. But Aliens?
