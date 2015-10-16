Gralien Report Daily News for October 16, 2015

Here are today’s headlines…
- How 100000-year-old teeth can change human history
- New Whistleblower Is Behind Latest Revelations About U.S. Drone Program
- Contest winners bring microscopic beauty to the masses
- Genetically Modified Viruses Transmit Energy
- New image shows Billy the Kid playing croquet
- Initial results from Pluto flyby fascinate – and baffle – scientists
- Why a Mysterious Star Does Not Mean Life in Space (But Other Things Do)
- New Spiky-Haired Mammal Roamed During Dinosaurs’ Heyday
- The Deadly Cargo Inside MH370: How Exploding Batteries Explain the Mystery
- Blood Test Startup Theranos Calls WSJ Exposé “Baseless” And “Erroneous”
- Parallel Possibilities: Are We Remembering Other Universes?
- Scientists claim they can change your belief on immigrants and God – with MAGNETS
- What a nightmare: sleep no more plentiful in primitive cultures
- Tesla Cautions Drivers Against Trusting Its New Autopilot System Too Much
- How artificial intelligence is moving from the lab to your kid’s playroom
by
Seems like I remember Boeing having battery problems that delayed certification on these planes. Fires caused by oxygen cannisters for emergency cabin depressurization have brought down an airliner before. I’m sure these items are all on the FAA and NTSB checklists if they ever find it.