Gralien Report Daily News for November 30, 2015

Here are today’s headlines…
- World leaders to launch bid for climate breakthrough in Paris
- Primer: The UN Climate Summit in Paris – U.S. News & World Report
- French police detain about 100 activists at protest ahead of environmental summit
- 90 Million-Year-Old Reptile Fossil Uncovers Secret to Snake Evolution
- Einstein’s theory of relativity, and a glimpse of future discoveries
- Terrifying Clowns Are Menacing A Wisconsin Town And People Are Freaking Out
- 4 brilliant ways cats are secretly helping their owners live healthier lives
- Ancient Board Game Found in Looted China Tomb
- They Decided To Plant 800-Year-Old Seeds. What Grew Is Absolutely Incredible
- China joins hunt for extra-terrestrials with FAST the world’s biggest-ever telescope
- ‘Secret Archive’ Alleges Freemasons Helped Fix Britiain’s Titanic Inquiry
- Researchers now 90% sure King Tut’s tomb contains hidden chambers
- See the invisible wireless signals around you with this augmented reality app
- Ancient Race of White Giants Described in Native Legends From Many Tribes
- Life Imitating Art? Strange Cases Where Fiction has Foretold the Future
- The Elf on the Shelf is preparing your child to live in a future police state, professor warns
- Advocates shine light on Facebook, Twitter takedowns
by
https://stevengoddard.wordpress.com/2015/10/01/the-price-of-freedom-is-eternal-vigilance-2/