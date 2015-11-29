Gralien Report Daily News for November 29, 2015

Here are today’s headlines…
- California freeze: Minus-11 degrees in Sierra amid snow and ice
- ‘Scarface’ Estate Sells for a Fraction of Its Original Asking Price
- Brazilian police hunt Santa Claus who stole Sao Paulo helicopter
- Eight countries, and 2,054 nuclear tests over 70 years, mapped
- Elsewhere, plot the Earth’s mystery murmurs with the World Hum Map
- Scientists have figured out how to shock the salt out of seawater
- Burping plasma: What happens when black holes digest stars
- What’s behind the rise of coccolithophores in the oceans?
- Robot that allows girl with cancer to attend school virtually
- Persinger Defends ‘God Helmet’, says Dawkins Was Drunk When He Tried It
- Scientists have discovered a material that could create quantum optical computers
- Moon-like orb over the Hull in 1801 is the first recorded sighting of a UFO on earth
- ‘Britain’s first alien abduction victim’ recalls encounter
- Twitter abuzz after UFO sighting above Cape Town
- Climate change… and giant flying boulders?
