Gralien Report Daily News for June 28, 2015

- Fossils of ancient ‘sea monster’ discovered in Egyptian tomb
- Woman on first diamond hunt finds gem in first 20 minutes
- Elsewhere, How did a Swiss Ring Watch End up in a Sealed Ming Dynasty Tomb?
- Former World Bank Senior Council Makes Unusual Claims About Non-Humans
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX is on a roll, but the pressure is building
- Artificial Intelligence Machine Gets Testy With Programmer
- InsiderMonkey Gives Us Six Reasons Why The Illuminati Are Fake
- Russell Brand Doesn’t “Have To Believe The Queen Is A Lizard To Be Angry About Secrecy
- Has Climate Change Now Become a Medical Emergency?
- Jeremy Vaeni Gives Some Analysis of Paradigm Research Group
- ‘Testicle Eating Fish’ With Human-Like Teeth Caught In New Jersey
- Rats dream about the places they want to go, apparently
The Swiss watch story…what does the symbol that looks like it’s saying “11:05” represent in the Chinese dynasty? Lucky? “S” for Something Special? The First letter of the last name of the wearer? I would put any of those guesses before I would a Swiss watch reading 11:05 (with possible markings also at the 3 and 9 positions)
But it did interest me and I clicked the heck out of the link. So, please, don’t get me wrong. I love the work you guys do on such a constant basis. Thank you!