Gralien Report Daily News for July 23, 2015

Here are today’s headlines…
- Ancient Galactic Assembly Dating Back To Dawn Of Universe Detected
- Second totally different mountain range discovered on Pluto; scientists baffled
- Elsewhere, the Pluto ‘Truther’ Movement Claims Landmark Flyby Was Faked
- ‘Monstrous’ Controversy Rages Over Purported Loch Ness UFO Photos
- Where did the first Americans come from? New clues from new studies
- Why time really does seem to go faster as you get older
- Buckingham Palace slams images of queen’s Nazi salute as child
- Do Entities From Another Universe Inhabit the Brains of DMT Users?
- Update: Scientists Now Pursuing “Specific Cause” in RI Blast
- Silent 911 call leads police to 5 dead in Oklahoma home
- Body of mystery in car with 1,200 guns, ammunition, $230,000 in cash
- Sylvester McCoy on a Female Doctor Who: “Where do we draw the line?”
- Beatrix Potter and Aleister Crowley among new £20 nominees
- Eruptions of Ash at 5 Volcanoes Shroud Skies in Indonesia
- Navy Building Massive Virtual Air and Sea Combat Training Center
- Behold the Vast Trump-Clinton Conspiracy Theory
- Cotton candy-like “hair ice” spun by… fungus?
- A Renaissance Murder Mystery
- Humans are underrated
by
Great piece on aging…with the noose tightening….spiraling.