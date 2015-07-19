Gralien Report Daily News for July 19, 2015

Here are today’s headlines…
- Pluto’s Flyover Video Reveals Icy Mountains And Plains (VIDEO)
- A 5th Doctor (age 33) Has Died in Florida, Making 5 Dead, 5 More Missing
- Police: Alleged chemist dupes California cancer patient out of thousands
- The MOD’s Photo That Nick Pope Says ‘Proves UFOs Exist’
- Drones Delay Efforts to Fight North Fire in Southern California
- This Mysterious North Carolina shipwreck could be from 1700s
- Asteroid UW 158 worth $5.4 trillion to pass by Earth
- How hallucinations of eccentric KGB psychic influence Russian policy
- Where the Rubber Meets the Plastic: Dutch Firm Plans Lego-Like Roads
- Here’s The Actual Impact All Those Buckets Of Ice Had On ALS Research
- Church should separate itself from science, Cardinal George Pell says
- Magnetic pulses sent to the brain may help treat tinnitus
- AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd arrested again in New Zealand
- A Real life fight club where people do battle in New York
- What’s Behind Our Fascination And Fear Of Ouija Boards?
- The secret swimming pools of Paris’ catacombs
- The podcast that has amateur Columbos hooked
- Behold the ‘feathered poodle from hell’
Thank you for the tinnitus story. I’ve copied it and will make my doctor aware of your finding. Thank you!