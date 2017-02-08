Gralien Report Daily News for February 8, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- London exhibition charts 500 years of evolution… of robots
- Fish-scale gecko in Madagascar evades predators by getting naked
- Do these ancient ‘geoglyphs’ hold a secret to preserving the Amazon?
- SpaceX aims to launch every two to three weeks in 2017
- Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge to publish book about UFOs
- Heading for Area 51? ‘UFO on truck with police escort seen being driven at night’
- At Shedd Aquarium, ‘Granddad,’ Lungfish Is Euthanized Because Of Old Age
- Enormous Pleistocene Landslide Discovered Off the Coast of Australia
- Japanese Space Junk Clean Up Mission Fails, Dangerous Debris Still Encircling Earth
- The Strangest Eclipse Fact Of All: The Moon’s Shadow Isn’t A Circle
- Music Produces Pleasure in Similar Way as Drugs, Sex
by