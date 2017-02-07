Gralien Report Daily News for February 7, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- UNH Researcher Discovers a Black Hole Feeding Frenzy that Breaks Records
- More Than 450 Ancient Earthworks Resembling Stonehenge Built In Amazon Rainforest
- Prey or predator? How all pitcher plants came to converge on carnivory
- Mars Mystery: How Was Ancient Red Planet Warm Enough for Liquid Water?
- GOP chair says report vindicates probe into climate study
- Newly discovered gecko has a quick-release mechanism for escaping predators
- The first commercial air lock is coming to the International Space Station
- Japanese Cargo Craft Falls to Earth After Failed Space-Junk Experiment
- ‘HUGE UFO’ flew over I-94 in Minneapolis on Sunday, says internet person
- “I have proved an alien UFO landed on earth,” claims scientist
- FBI reverts to fax and snail mail for FOIA requests
- Mystery surrounds death of disgraced doctor
