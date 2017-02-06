Gralien Report Daily News for February 6, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Fireball spotted in Midwest sky, may have landed in Lake Michigan
- Re-discovery of ‘cave squeaker’ a rare bit of good news for frogs
- The Hawai’ian volcano that created a spectacular firehose of lava just collapsed
- Ancient Martian volcano, nothing like anything on Earth, erupted non-stop for 2 billion years
- The trailer for ‘Stranger Things’ season 2 will get your heart racing
- ‘Stranger Things’ Fans Are Already Trying To Uncover Secrets In Netflix’s Super Bowl Teases
- Elsewhere, Showtime’s Recent Twin Peaks teaser serves up ‘damn good coffee’
- How a 195-million-year-old dinosaur bone could still have soft tissue in it
- Does an anomaly in the Earth’s magnetic field portend a coming pole reversal?
- Daily Mail: Were world leaders ‘duped’ by manipulated global warming data?
- Mashable: Media claims that scientists fudged data on global warming ‘hiatus’ are false
- Mandela Effect: theorists believe memories ‘seep over’ from parallel universes
- Riddle solved after “mystery sea creature” is identified in amateur photographer’s amazing snap
- NASA Space Discovery Program To Explore Mineral-Rich Asteroid With Economic Promise
- Urban explorer describes ‘weird feelings’ in huge asylum
- Do ‘longest flight’ records matter?
- CGI in the Sky
by
I love this place! I come here every day!