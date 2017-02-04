Gralien Report Daily News for February 4, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Scientists plan to march on Washington — but where will it get them?
- Is Anything Wrong With Natural, Non-Man-Made Climate Change?
- After a century of failing to crack an ancient script, linguists turn to machines
- Bizarre conspiracy theory says Beyonce died in 2000 and was replaced by a clone
- Flashback: Paul McCartney Died In Car Crash 50 Years Ago, Says Conspiracy Theory
- Alphabet is selling its Terra Bella satellite imaging business
- Scientists may have actually found a lost continent
- What Do Space and Football Have in Common?
- February’s Deep Penumbral Lunar Eclipse
- Plane forced to swerve out of way of mysterious black object mid-flight
- Beached Whale Found With 30 Plastic Bags Crammed In Its Belly
- Marfa’s Mystery Lights: Here’s What They Probably Are
- Pascagoula resident claims Bigfoot sighting on Gulf Coast
