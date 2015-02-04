Gralien Report Daily News for February 4, 2015

Here are today’s headlines…
- The mysterious 2 billion-year-old creature that would make Darwin smile
- Bombshell: Project Blue Book Files REMOVED? Site Claims Copyright Infringement
- Tonight’s enormous ‘Snow Moon’ will feature a very special guest: Jupiter
- Blast From the Past: Part Belonging to One of World’s First Computers Found
- Mummified monk is ‘not dead’ and in rare meditative state, says expert
- Elsewhere, Jim and Micah Examine “Meditating Mummy” Claim on TPR
- Gravitational waves from early universe remain elusive
- The Weird, Kinda Perverted History of the Unicorn
- In Our Hyperconnected Future, Regulation Will Be Instant and Irresistible
- New allegations of Saudi involvement in 9/11; CNN Misses the Point
- Scientists Discover “Reset Button” For The Body’s Biological Clock
- There Is No Time Left… Actually, There Never Was, and There Never Will Be
- Bigfoot… or Something: Was This a “Skunk Ape” Filmed in Florida?
- NASA wants to send an orbiter to Jupiter’s moon Europa in a decade
- This Man Walks 21 Miles to Work Each Day… Because He Doesn’t Own a Car
