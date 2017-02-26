Gralien Report Daily News for February 26, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- It’s our Solar System in miniature, but could TRAPPIST-1 host another Earth?
- Large Hadron Collider disproves the existence of ghosts
- World’s Only Sample Of Metallic Hydrogen Disappears In Lab
- NASA tests ‘the new Concorde’: 1,354mph jet to fly passengers from UK to US in 3 hours
- Thorny skate will not be added to endangered species list
- Apollo 8 redux: Why NASA might send humans to orbit the moon, again
- Scientists Practice Total Eclipse Science During Annular Solar Eclipse Sunday
- 1 In 3 Americans Would Move To An Alien Planet To Escape U.S. Politics
- Medical Mystery: What did Eleanor Roosevelt’s physicians miss?
- Girlfriend of Dead UFO Conspiracy Theorist is Now a Suspect
- ‘My Wife is Still Alive’, Claims Cruise Ship Murder Suspect
- Dragon blood could provide a cure for antibiotic resistance
- Supernovae, and the “invisible side” of the Sun
- UFOs Don’t Exist
