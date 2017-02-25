Gralien Report Daily News for February 25, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- How Ancient Neanderthal DNA Still Influences Our Genes Today
- The Red Planet is red hot right now, but are we really ready to send people to Mars?
- This Unnerving Video Explains Why We’re Not Even Close to Dealing With Robot Rights
- Why Do People Who See UFOs Feel So Good? A Neuroscientist Explores The Phenomenon
- ‘Ring of Fire’ Solar Eclipse Will Cross South America and Africa on Sunday
- Missing: Man arrested over wife’s murder on cruise to remain in custody
- Pluto discoverer Clyde Tombaugh, others headed to fame again
- Magician Dead From Apparent Suicide In Magic Castle
- Where to Find the World’s Best Hometown Monsters
- Here’s Why Facts Don’t Change Our Minds
- God: The Ultimate Mystery
by