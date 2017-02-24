Gralien Report Daily News for February 24, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Scientists Turn to Chile’s Atacama Desert to Study Life on Mars
- NASA’s New Exoplanets Aren’t Where the Aliens Live. Probably.
- Forty-six years later, Apollo 11 hits the road again
- The Pluto System Is Officially the Underworld Realm Now
- Feds Spending $149,927 Studying Bigfoot, Sea Monsters, Little People, and UFOs
- Bumblebees Demonstrate the Power of Insect Brains
- NASA’s Jupiter-circling spacecraft stuck making long laps
- ‘The Most Toxic Weapon Ever’: North Korea’s Kim Jong Nam Killed With VX
- Locals Are Freaking Out Over the Weird-as-Hell Carcasses Washing Up in the Philippines
- Witches announce intention to cast a “mass hex” on Trump
- Battle of the Bots: bot-on-bot editing wars raging on Wikipedia
- Fasting diet ‘regenerates diabetic pancreas’
- Mars Needs Lawyers
