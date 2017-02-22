Gralien Report Daily News for February 22, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Astronomers discover 7 Earth-like planets orbiting nearby star
- NASA Scientists Want to Add 100 Planets to Our Solar System
- Return of the Prodigal Planet: Will Pluto Get Its Planethood Back?
- Our Universe is too vast for even the most imaginative sci-fi
- Elsewhere, New Evidence for the Strange Idea that the Universe Is a Hologram
- Manhattan-Sized Iceberg Breaks Away From Antarctic Glacier
- Scientists Discovered 400-Million-Year-Old Extinct Gigantic Worm In Canadian Museum
- Mysterious pulsar is spotted that is 1000 TIMES brighter than was previously thought possible
- ‘Demonic activity was palpable’ at Trump’s rally, pastor says
- Ancient DNA Yields Unprecedented Insights into Mysterious Chaco Civilization
- Scientists want YOU to help make a solar eclipse movie
- Science activism on the rise: Boston rally is latest iteration
- India’s Barren Island volcano active again
