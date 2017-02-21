Gralien Report Daily News for February 21, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Tribes lay 9000-year-old remains of ‘Ancient One,’ aka Kennewick Man, to rest
- NASA scientists have proposed a new definition of planets, and Pluto could soon be back
- New Research Shows How ‘Atmospheric Rivers’ Wreak Havoc Around The Globe
- YouTuber delivers ‘brutal’ response to rival accusing him of faking UFO footage
- Couple ‘ran home and locked doors’ after UFO appeared over Cornish beach
- Poachers Have All But Emptied This ‘Sanctuary’ Of Forest Elephants
- Cat Brothers Separated for 2 Years Find Each Other When Their Humans Start Dating
- From Mercury to Starliner: The Evolution of the Spacesuit
- See drone video of SpaceX landing a Falcon 9 at Cape Canaveral
- Mystery eye disease is latest blow for Australia’s sick turtles
- Twin Peaks Curse? Another Actor Dies Ahead Of Revival Premiere
- 26,000-Year-Old Footprints Reveal Oldest Evidence of Human-Canine Relationship
- Juno probe to remain in its current orbit at Jupiter
- Elon Musk doesn’t like the idea of flying cars
by